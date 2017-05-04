Police officer admits guilt in fatal crash, will get 4 years, report says
FLORENCE -- A suspended Burlington Township police officer charged with killing his passenger in a drunken driving crash last year has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, the Burlington County Times reported. Justin Rodriguez, 26, will be sentenced to four years in prison in June as part of a plea deal, the paper reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC