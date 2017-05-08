PANDORA of Quaker Bridge Announces It...

PANDORA of Quaker Bridge Announces Its Exclusive Luminous Glow Collection in Stores Now

PANDORA of Quaker Bridge, a fine retailer selling PANDORA beads in the Trenton, NJ , area, is excited to reveal its newest collection, Luminous Glow, symbolizing true love, friendship, and affection. This new collection of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and charms showcases beautiful white crystal pearls, stone embellishments, and sterling silver chains is a perfect gift for oneself or loved one.

