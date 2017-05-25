Organizing Update
CWA Local 1040 won an NLRB-supervised election for 21 lead workers at the Bo Robinson Assessment and Treatment Center in Trenton, NJ. The shift supervisors and unit supervisors will join the local's currently-represented operations counselors for a total of 86 CWA-represented workers at the center.
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|11 hr
|Fife
|5
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
