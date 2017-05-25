Organizing Update

Organizing Update

22 hrs ago Read more: Communications Workers of America

CWA Local 1040 won an NLRB-supervised election for 21 lead workers at the Bo Robinson Assessment and Treatment Center in Trenton, NJ. The shift supervisors and unit supervisors will join the local's currently-represented operations counselors for a total of 86 CWA-represented workers at the center.

