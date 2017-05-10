One dead during 'serious situation' with barricaded individual in Trenton
Trenton Police said the shooting took place around 6:45 a.m. in the 300 block of the street, and said a person had been barricaded inside a building, but so far have not confirmed any further details. CBS Philly cited police saying there was at least one fatality.
