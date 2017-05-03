NJ's $300M Statehouse renovation may actually cost taxpayers $500M
The Statehouse renovation project, which will cost approximately $500 million to repay once interest costs are taken into account, will apparently not require direct approval by the Legislature or voters. At a budget hearing Wednesday, state Treasurer Ford Scudder indicated last week's approval by the State Capitol Joint Management Commission - an eight-member panel that includes the Legislature's four highest-ranking partisan staffers - represented the Legislature's involvement.
