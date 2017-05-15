NJ man to be deported after DWI crash...

NJ man to be deported after DWI crashed killed his 3 friends

A driver whose three friends were killed when his car crashed into a parked tractor trailer is now headed to prison. Luis Delcid-Cardona had pleaded guilty in March to three counts of vehicular manslaughter stemming from the December 2013 crash on Interstate 95 in Lawrence.

