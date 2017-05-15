NJ man to be deported after DWI crashed killed his 3 friends
A driver whose three friends were killed when his car crashed into a parked tractor trailer is now headed to prison. Luis Delcid-Cardona had pleaded guilty in March to three counts of vehicular manslaughter stemming from the December 2013 crash on Interstate 95 in Lawrence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 12
|JamesPorch
|3
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC