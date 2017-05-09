NJ hopefuls rinse out Trenton record35 minutes | News

Stile: Governor hopefuls' TV ads omit their tenure in Trenton Candidates distance themselves from days in dysfunctional Trenton. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2017/05/09/first-tv-ads-governor-hopefuls/313529001/ Democrat John Wisniewski boasts that he as "taken on the deep, entrenched interests that want to run New Jersey" yet never mentions that he has spent 21 years in the Assembly representing a blue-collar slice of Middlesex County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.