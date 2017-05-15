NJ gives Lakewood schools $8.5M to avoid massive teacher layoffs

Just a day before students from the local public schools were set to travel to Trenton to plead their case for more funds, the Department of Education announced a "state aid advance" of $8.5 million to help fend off a financial crisis. The Lakewood Public Schools had been facing a $15 million budget shortfall and had taken steps to drop that number at least a little before Superintendent Laura Winters sent a letter to the state requesting $10 million to help fill that gap.

