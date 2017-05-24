NJ AG issues tougher bail reform rules They instruct prosecutors to seek detention for defendants accused of serious gun crimes Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://on.app.com/2rWhqQu TRENTON - New Jersey's attorney general issued tougher guidelines Wednesday for when prosecutors should seek to have defendants jailed under the state's recently reformed bail system. The new rules from Christopher Porrino instruct prosecutors to seek detention for defendants accused of serious gun crimes, as well as those with a history as a sex offender or on parole or pre-trial release for another crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.