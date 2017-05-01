Newton schools demand fair funding in...

Newton schools demand fair funding in Trenton

A contingent from Newton joined nearly a dozen other school districts from around New Jersey demanding their fair share of state aid at Tuesday's Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee hearing on the Department of Education's proposed budget for this upcoming fiscal year. Prior to the hearing, Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-3rd Dist., said at a press conference that the Senate would not pass a budget that does not address the state's current education aid formula.

