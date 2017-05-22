New Jersey's NJM Promotes Livingston, Elects New Board Chairman

NJM Insurance Group, a West Trenton, N.J.-based property and casualty insurer, has promoted Mitchell A. Livingston, Esq., to chief operating officer , making him the first in the company's 104-year history to hold the position. Livingston will also assume the role of general counsel, replacing his longtime predecessor, Robert H. Zetterstrom, Esq., who recently retired from NJM after a career that spanned more than two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.