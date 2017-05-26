Nelly Kouzmina shows artwork of handmade felt at Plainsboro Library
Nelly Kouzmina shows artwork of handmade felt at Plainsboro Library From dresses and accessories, to rugs and decorative art, this imaginative collection will delight all. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2s3URJE Film preview of movie Find Your Groove and discussion of the needs for new funding for the Arts in Schools and the ways to go about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 26
|Fife
|5
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC