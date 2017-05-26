Nelly Kouzmina shows artwork of handmade felt at Plainsboro Library From dresses and accessories, to rugs and decorative art, this imaginative collection will delight all. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2s3URJE Film preview of movie Find Your Groove and discussion of the needs for new funding for the Arts in Schools and the ways to go about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.