N.J. unemployment rate drops to 4.1 p...

N.J. unemployment rate drops to 4.1 percent in April

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- New Jersey's jobless rate ticked down notch down to 4.1 percent in April as employers added 1,900 jobs, state officials announced Thursday. James Wooster, chief economist for the Department of Treasury, said in a statement that "this is fully in line with the performance over the current recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test May 12 JamesPorch 3
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May 12 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr 22 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr 20 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Mercer County was issued at May 19 at 12:30PM EDT

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC