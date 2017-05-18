N.J. unemployment rate drops to 4.1 percent in April
TRENTON -- New Jersey's jobless rate ticked down notch down to 4.1 percent in April as employers added 1,900 jobs, state officials announced Thursday. James Wooster, chief economist for the Department of Treasury, said in a statement that "this is fully in line with the performance over the current recovery.
