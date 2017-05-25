N.J. Supreme Court tightens bail refo...

N.J. Supreme Court tightens bail reform rules for gun crimes, repeat offenders

TRENTON -- New Jersey's highest court on Thursday adopted changes to the state's new bail system that will make it more likely those accused of gun crimes and repeat offenders are locked up until trial. The changes come just a few months into the massive overhaul of the Garden State's criminal justice system, which had come under criticism during its rollout.

