Mental health in New Jersey: More funding, awareness needed, advocates say
A growing number of mental health providers are considering closing their doors or curtailing services because of lack of funding. This would adversely impact tens of thousands of New Jersey residents in need, says Debra Wentz, president and CEO of the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies in Trenton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC