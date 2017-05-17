Man shot at by Trenton police officer...

Man shot at by Trenton police officer plans to sue city

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON -- A city man shot at by a Trenton police officer in February has filed an intent to file a lawsuit against the city and police department, alleging excessive and unreasonable force. Dwayne Derry, 52, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, weapon possession, resisting arrest and related charges following a confrontation with an officer on North Hermitage Avenue Feb. 18. Authorities have said Derry was the aggressor who fled from Officer Matthew Hutchinson through the rear of a corner store after the officer saw him conceal something in his waistband.

