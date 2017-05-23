Man indicted on charges in fatal crash during high-speed police chase
TRENTON - A man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman in a car crash as he fled from police while high has been indicted on aggravated manslaughter and other charges. Chandler Heaviside, 23, of Jackson, faces a 15-count indictment in the death of Deja Farrior-Quinones.
