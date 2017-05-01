Man fled officers in truck stolen from homicide scene, cops say

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP -- Authorities have charged a Trenton man with eluding police in a truck stolen from the township home where a woman was killed last week, officials said Monday. He is not charged with any other crimes and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said the investigation into the Laura Perez homicide is ongoing, with no charges filed for her killing, the office said.

