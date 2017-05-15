Man charged with killing woman in Hop...

Man charged with killing woman in Hopewell home to remain jailed

Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON -- A Trenton man accused of killing a 37-year-old woman and leading police on a high-speed chase through three towns will remain jailed until his trial starts. Sheppard is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the death of Laura Perez, a Trenton woman who was killed in a Hopewell Township home on April 25. She was found inside Sheppard's bedroom and an autopsy showed she suffered significant blunt force trauma to the head.

Trenton, NJ

