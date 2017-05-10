Man arrested after Trenton standoff is sex offender with criminal past

TRENTON -- The man who kept police at bay in a tense standoff lasting more than 30 hours is a sex-offender who has had brushes with police before, according to court records and previous reports. Tyleeb Reese, 35, had barricaded himself inside a Centre Street house for nearly 35 hours after members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve him a warrant Wednesday morning related to a Megan's Law offense.

