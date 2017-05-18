Man accused of shooting into crowd was star student, attorney says
TRENTON - A Trenton man accused of firing 10 shots into a crowd and wounding a teenager earlier this month was a promising student with several college acceptances under his belt just over a year ago, according to his attorney. Quayshaun Robinson, 19, appeared in court Thursday for a hearing on charges of attempted murder and weapons offenses for the daytime shooting of an 18-year-old in Trenton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 12
|JamesPorch
|3
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC