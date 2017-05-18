Man accused of shooting into crowd was star student, attorney says

TRENTON - A Trenton man accused of firing 10 shots into a crowd and wounding a teenager earlier this month was a promising student with several college acceptances under his belt just over a year ago, according to his attorney. Quayshaun Robinson, 19, appeared in court Thursday for a hearing on charges of attempted murder and weapons offenses for the daytime shooting of an 18-year-old in Trenton.

