Man accused of shooting into crowd wa...

Man accused of shooting into crowd was star student, attorney says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON - A Trenton man accused of firing 10 shots into a crowd and wounding a teenager earlier this month was a promising student with several college acceptances under his belt just over a year ago, according to his attorney. Quayshaun Robinson, 19, appeared in court Thursday for a hearing on charges of attempted murder and weapons offenses for the daytime shooting of an 18-year-old in Trenton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test May 12 JamesPorch 3
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May 12 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr 22 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr 20 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC