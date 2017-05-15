Lawmakers sue to stop Christie's $300...

Lawmakers sue to stop Christie's $300 million redecorating scheme

19 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Three state senators filed a lawsuit to stop Gov. Chris Christie 's planned $300 million renovation of the State House in Trenton. Two Republicans and a Democrat - Sens. Ray Lesniak , Christopher "Kip" Bateman and Mike Doherty - argue that the Christie administration violated the state constitution by giving the Legislature and the public no say in the project, so they are demanding an injunction that would halt the project before it begins in early summer.

