Large Water Main Break in Trenton Floods Neighborhood
Seven hours after a 24-inch water main burst early Saturday in Trenton, New Jersey, emergency officials still had yet to reach the source, police said. Water flooded the neighborhood surrounding Garfield and Walnut avenues shortly after midnight, police said, quickly rising to the bumpers of nearby cars.
