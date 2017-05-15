Lakewood students pack 10 buses to pr...

Lakewood students pack 10 buses to protest budget cuts in Trenton

WKXW-FM Trenton

With more than 100 teachers at risk of losing their jobs at the end of this school year, students from the district will be going to the Statehouse on Wednesday to plead for more funding. According to the Lakewood Scoop , students will be going to the Department of Education and the office of Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald with handwritten letters.

