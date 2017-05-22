Hunterdon 300th to offer tour of hist...

Hunterdon 300th to offer tour of historic Trenton

The Hunterdon 300th, formerly the Hunterdon Tricentennial Committee, is offering a unique opportunity to tour Hunterdon County's original County Seat -- Trenton. This all-day bus tour on Saturday, June 10 will be guided by two of the best Revolutionary War story tellers around: Hunterdon County Historian and author Stephanie Stevens and the Executive Director of the Old Barracks, Richard Patterson.

