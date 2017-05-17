How one Trenton neighborhood is revitalizing itself
TRENTON -- A long-vacant, boarded-up building in the heart of the city's East Trenton neighborhood will soon see new life as apartments and commercial space. A groundbreaking was held Tuesday to kick off the redevelopment of 615 N. Clinton Ave., one of several projects underway to help attract new residents, businesses and investment to the neighborhood.
