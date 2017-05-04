Governor Christie Unveils More ReachNJ Stories of Brave Residents in Recovery

Help is within reach -- Further strengthening his commitment to conquering substance abuse disease, Governor Chris Christie is reminding all New Jersey residents that if they are battling addiction, they need not suffer, they are not alone, and urged them to seek help immediately because it is within reach at the state's one-stop helpline and website www.ReachNJ.gov and 1-844-ReachNJ . Governor Christie unveiled new videos telling the stories of courageous survivors he has met in his quest to stop this epidemic, who have turned their lives around after being gripped by drug addiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.