GOP Assembly candidates joust over ex...

GOP Assembly candidates joust over experience, credentials

9 hrs ago

In a debate that became raucous and rowdy at times, the four candidates seeking the 24th District Republican nomination for two seats in the state Assembly jousted Tuesday over who has the conservative credentials and quality of experience to best represent the district versus who more represents establishment politicians. The hour-long debate at Sussex County Community College, presented by The New Jersey Herald, pitted the team of Nathan Orr, 25, and David Atwood, 29, neither of whom has held elective office before, against the team of Parker Space, 48, and Harold Wirths, 52, both of whom are familiar faces in Trenton and have previously held office as Sussex County freeholders.

