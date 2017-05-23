Fatal shooting followed years-long family feud, prosecutor says
TRENTON - The families of Dante Alexander and Brandon Nance had issues long before Nance was killed in broad daylight in front of an Italian bakery four years ago, according to prosecutors. That history, which Ward called, "a huge going-on," included robberies, shootings and various other forms of violence, Mercer County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Ward said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|Mon
|Prayer-Warrior
|4
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC