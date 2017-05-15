Does every town need a tax assessor? Lawmaker says there's a better way
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, is pushing for a countywide tax assessor in Atlantic County, which would eliminate local municipal assessors in the county and streamline the whole process. "You would no longer have municipal tax assessors, and you also would not have to do any more revaluations," he said.
