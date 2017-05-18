Dedicated group of students brought change to N.J. college | Editorial
It was a small demonstration, as demonstrations go - no more than a dozen students holding a peaceful day-long sit-in at The College of New Jersey. But in its aftermath, the activists won a reprieve for the college's counseling clinic, and made a credible case for stronger ties between the school and the City of Trenton.
