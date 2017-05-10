Deadly New Jersey standoff ends after 35 hours with suspect's surrender
An armed suspect was arrested on Thursday following a 35-hour standoff in Trenton, New Jersey, that left a bystander dead when the man opened fire on officers, according to police and media reports. Police with rifles and armored trucks had swarmed a neighborhood on Wednesday and stayed through the night, talking through a bullhorn to negotiate with the barricaded suspect, according to footage from Philadelphia TV station WPVI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|7 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|test
|19 hr
|Teacher
|2
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC