Deadly New Jersey standoff ends after 35 hours with suspect's surrender

An armed suspect was arrested on Thursday following a 35-hour standoff in Trenton, New Jersey, that left a bystander dead when the man opened fire on officers, according to police and media reports. Police with rifles and armored trucks had swarmed a neighborhood on Wednesday and stayed through the night, talking through a bullhorn to negotiate with the barricaded suspect, according to footage from Philadelphia TV station WPVI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.