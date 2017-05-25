'Cozy' Lambertville - Dennis visits another NJ 'hidden gem'
We continue to highlight small town Jersey "hidden gems" and Lambertville has to be close to the top of the list. If you have never been or maybe have forgotten just how special it is.GO! We're just getting into the outdoor season and Lambertville is perfectly designed to spend the entire day out and about in this cozy little hamlet on the southwest corner of Hunterdon County.
