'Cozy' Lambertville - Dennis visits a...

'Cozy' Lambertville - Dennis visits another NJ 'hidden gem'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

We continue to highlight small town Jersey "hidden gems" and Lambertville has to be close to the top of the list. If you have never been or maybe have forgotten just how special it is.GO! We're just getting into the outdoor season and Lambertville is perfectly designed to spend the entire day out and about in this cozy little hamlet on the southwest corner of Hunterdon County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test 17 hr Fife 5
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May 12 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr '17 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC