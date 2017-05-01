Circus of life: Dreams take flight amid urban blight

In a photo taken Thursday, March 30, 2017, people watch a performance by the Trenton Circus Squad in Trenton, N.J. The squad, comprised of kids age 12 to 17 from both the struggling city of Trenton and its wealthier suburbs together, using circus skills to give kids a sense of belonging and a belief in their own abilities. Tom von Oehsen and Zoe Brookes created the group two years ago to try to change perceptions and stereotypes that lead to negative assumptions about teens in inner cities.

