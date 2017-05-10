Christie's $300M Statehouse renovation gets financing

TRENTON -- Financing for Gov. Chris Christie 's $300 million Statehouse renovation plan, which has been a flashpoint in Trenton, was approved Thursday by the state Economic Development Authority. The financing package for the overhaul of the crumbling capitol complex was cleared in a vote that appears to cap the nontraditional route that opponents say circumvented legislative approval and public scrutiny.

