Christie's $300M Statehouse renovatio...

Christie's $300M Statehouse renovation gets financing

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- Financing for Gov. Chris Christie 's $300 million Statehouse renovation plan, which has been a flashpoint in Trenton, was approved Thursday by the state Economic Development Authority. The financing package for the overhaul of the crumbling capitol complex was cleared in a vote that appears to cap the nontraditional route that opponents say circumvented legislative approval and public scrutiny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff 12 hr BuildTheWall 1
test 23 hr Teacher 2
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr 22 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr 20 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr 12 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC