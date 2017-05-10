Christie's $300M Statehouse renovation gets financing
TRENTON -- Financing for Gov. Chris Christie 's $300 million Statehouse renovation plan, which has been a flashpoint in Trenton, was approved Thursday by the state Economic Development Authority. The financing package for the overhaul of the crumbling capitol complex was cleared in a vote that appears to cap the nontraditional route that opponents say circumvented legislative approval and public scrutiny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|12 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|test
|23 hr
|Teacher
|2
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC