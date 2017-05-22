Christie leaving statehouse office, moving down the street
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he's leaving his statehouse office on Friday, but only to move down the street. A state development agency has borrowed $300 million for a Christie-led project to renovate the Trenton building, parts of which date to the 18th century.
