Central Jersey premier of - On The Map'
THROUGH THE LENS of sports, "On The Map" presents the story of how one basketball team captured the heart of a nation amidst domestic turmoil and the global machinations of the Cold War. The film was written, directed, and produced by Dani Menkin.
Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 6
|capital city
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
