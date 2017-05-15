Candidate for acting FBI director led agency in Trenton
TRENTON -- One of the candidates under consideration to be interim head the FBI is William "Bill" Evanina, who held several top roles with the agency in New Jersey before heading to Washington. Evanina is currently the national counterintelligence executive in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, a post he's held since 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 12
|JamesPorch
|3
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC