Bystander dead, sheriff's officers hurt in police standoff in Trenton
Police are trying to negotiate with a man holed up in a home in New Jersey's capital city after they say he exchanged gunfire with police, killing a bystander person. An official with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said the shooting took place when the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at a home in the 300 block of Centre Street in Trenton around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|May 6
|capital city
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
