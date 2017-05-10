Bystander dead, sheriff's officers hurt in police standoff in Trenton

Police are trying to negotiate with a man holed up in a home in New Jersey's capital city after they say he exchanged gunfire with police, killing a bystander person. An official with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said the shooting took place when the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at a home in the 300 block of Centre Street in Trenton around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

