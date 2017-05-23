Burlington County man indicted in shooting death of Trenton man
A Mercer County grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against Virgil R. Howard, 27, of Willingboro. His charges included murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|Mon
|Prayer-Warrior
|4
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr '17
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC