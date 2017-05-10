Bill to legalize recreational marijua...

Bill to legalize recreational marijuana in N.J. set to be unveiled

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- A state lawmaker on Monday is scheduled to unveil legislation that would legalize, regulate, and tax recreational marijuana in New Jersey. State Sen. Nicholas Scutari will formally announce the Democratic-sponsored measure noon at Monday at a news conference at the Statehouse in Trenton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test Fri JamesPorch 3
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May 12 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr 22 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr 20 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC