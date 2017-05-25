Be part of the Trenton extravaganza called Art All Night | Editorial
It's hard to imagine an event that better spotlights the energy, talent and creativity Trenton has to offer than the city's annual extravaganza, Art All Night . Last year, more than 1,500 painters and sculptors of all ages showed us their best, while more than 60 musical acts kept us hopping.
