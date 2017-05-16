Award-winning fabric artist returns t...

Award-winning fabric artist returns to Plainsboro Library

Read more: Trenton Downtowner

The Plainsboro Library Gallery welcomes back Plainsboro artist Nelly Kouzmina with an exhibition of eco-dyed and handmade felt and silk works of art, stating on Saturday, May 27. An opening reception for the show, which features dresses, accessories, rugs and decorative art, will be held on Sunday, June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Kouzmina will be in ... (more)

