Atlantic Cape Student Scholars Honored at Phi Theta Kappa Day Celebration

The New Jersey Council of County Colleges honored Atlantic Cape Community College students Charlene Salva of Mays Landing and Sevil Nimeullaieva of Brooklyn, New York, along with 37 other New Jersey community college students and their families, at its 23rd annual Phi Theta Kappa Day celebration May 4 in Trenton. "Each year, the New Jersey Council of County Colleges honors New Jersey's top community college students and their families for their outstanding academic achievements and exceptional service to their communities as members of Phi Theta Kappa at their local community colleges," said NJCCC President Dr. Lawrence Nespoli.

