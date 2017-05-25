Assembly candidate Laura Fortgang to speak at Democratic club
Laura Fortgang, candidate for Assembly in New Jersey's 26th district, will address interested members of the public at a meeting of the West Milford Democratic Club on Monday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. The club will be meeting at the Elks Lodge, 1860 Union Valley Road in West Milford. Fortgang's campaign slogan is "Common Sense, Common Ground."
