Assembly candidate Laura Fortgang to ...

Assembly candidate Laura Fortgang to speak at Democratic club

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The West Milford Messenger

Laura Fortgang, candidate for Assembly in New Jersey's 26th district, will address interested members of the public at a meeting of the West Milford Democratic Club on Monday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. The club will be meeting at the Elks Lodge, 1860 Union Valley Road in West Milford. Fortgang's campaign slogan is "Common Sense, Common Ground."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The West Milford Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
test May 12 JamesPorch 3
News Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff May 12 BuildTheWall 1
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr 22 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr '17 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr '17 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC