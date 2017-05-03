Another Democrat lambastes Wall Stree...

Another Democrat lambastes Wall Street Murphy's 'public bank' idea

Using arguments similar to those advanced by Senator Raymond Lesniak, Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Johnson challenged the proposal to create a public bank in New Jersey that was put forward by Wall Street billionaire Philip D. Murphy. A former Goldman Sachs partner, Murphy owns stock in many 'too big to fail' financial institutions and corporations that avoid paying US taxes by stashing profits in overseas accounts, but rather than doubting the honesty of his proposal, Johnson it would be impossible to create a public bank without top-to-bottom ethics reform in Trenton and he laid out five reasons why one would do more harm than good in New Jersey.

