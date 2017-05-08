A night at the Mill Hill Basement: 4 acts, 1 scene - all Trenton
The Mill Hill Saloon, a stalwart on South Broad Street, glows under the streetlights that guide mostly pedestrian traffic when the day timers leave for the suburbs. One step in and it's just like any other eatery, a large bar area controls the middle while the rest of the room is filled with wooden tables and chairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|Sat
|capital city
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC