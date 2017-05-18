5 hospitalized in crash near Six Flags Great Adventure
Three medical helicopters were used to hospitalize three drivers and two passengers involved in a serious crash Friday night near Six Flags Great Adventure. A car traveling west on Route 537 just outside the park's exit drifted into the eastbound lanes around 9:30 p.m., hitting two cars head on, according to State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|test
|8 hr
|Prayer-Warrior
|4
|Raw: NJ Man Surrenders After 35 Hour Standoff
|May 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr '17
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC