5 hospitalized in crash near Six Flags Great Adventure

Three medical helicopters were used to hospitalize three drivers and two passengers involved in a serious crash Friday night near Six Flags Great Adventure. A car traveling west on Route 537 just outside the park's exit drifted into the eastbound lanes around 9:30 p.m., hitting two cars head on, according to State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez.

