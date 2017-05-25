25 charged in Trenton drug ring takedown, police say

TRENTON -- State Police say they've dismantled a major heroin trafficking ring after arresting 25 people this week, seizing guns, drugs, and cash from various locations around Trenton. A 10-month investigation dubbed "Operation Maple Empire" targeted 41-year-old city resident Shawn Davis and associates who allegedly ran the drug ring in the area of Maple Avenue in the city, according to State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.