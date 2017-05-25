25 charged in Trenton drug ring takedown, police say
TRENTON -- State Police say they've dismantled a major heroin trafficking ring after arresting 25 people this week, seizing guns, drugs, and cash from various locations around Trenton. A 10-month investigation dubbed "Operation Maple Empire" targeted 41-year-old city resident Shawn Davis and associates who allegedly ran the drug ring in the area of Maple Avenue in the city, according to State Police.
