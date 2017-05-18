18-year-old critically wounded in day...

18-year-old critically wounded in daylight Trenton shooting

TRENTON -- An 18-year-old man was wounded in the lower body during a shooting on Walnut Avenue Tuesday afternoon, police said. The man was taken to a Trenton hospital in critical condition.

